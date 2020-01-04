June 30, 1925 - January 2, 2020 Dorothy Mae Grubbs Burkette died on January 2, 2020 in Johnson City, TN. She was 94 years old. Dot was born in Winston-Salem on June 30, 1925, the oldest of three children of Oscar Ira and Addie Slater Grubbs. She graduated from Griffith High School and was valedictorian of her senior class. She attended Draughn's Business College where she learned secretarial and bookkeeping skills. While at the Business College, she met David R. Burkette, who had relocated from Jefferson, NC to enroll at Draughn's. They were married on October 8, 1943. She pursued her career in administrative work for most of her adult life until retirement. In early years she worked for the Armor Company, Goodwill Industries and later as administrative assistant/bookkeeper for Carl Barnes Antiques and Interiors. Prior to her marriage, Dot, along with her parents, was a member of Advent Moravian Church in Winston-Salem where she received the sacrament of baptism. After her husband's ordination into the ministry of the Moravian Church in 1957, Dot was active in the congregations he served in various ways, including teaching in Sunday School, choir, Women's Fellowship, and often serving as church secretary. With her husband she served in several Moravian congregations, including Clemmons, Bethania, Fries Memorial, Rolling Hills (FL) and Calvary. In addition, she worked as bookkeeper in the Treasurer's Office of the Moravian Church, Southern Province for many years, assisting Provincial Treasurers Ed Stockton and Ron Hendrix. She retired in 1991, and subsequently she and David moved to David's family home in Jefferson, NC, and in 2014 to Johnson City, TN. While living in Jefferson, she and David were active in the Mountain Laurel Moravian Fellowship in Laurel Springs, NC. As a pastor's spouse, she gave much energy and commitment to church activities for her entire life, but she also enjoyed collecting antiques, especially antique dolls, and flower gardening. She was predeceased by a sister, Evola Grubbs Ketner, and a brother, Dr. Robert Grubbs Britton. Dot is survived by her husband the Rev. David R. Burkette of Johnson City, and two sons, the Rt. Rev. Dr. D. Wayne Burkette (Nancy) of Pfafftown, NC and Dr. Gary D. Burkette (Melissa) of Johnson City; six grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Following a family graveside service in Salem God's Acre, a memorial service will be held at Calvary Moravian Church, Winston-Salem at 11:00 am on Monday, January 6, followed by a reception for the family to greet friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sunnyside Ministry of the Moravian Church, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127, or Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Burkette, Dorothy Grubbs
Service information
Jan 6
Memorial Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
11:00AM
Calvary Moravian Church
600 Holly Ave., NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
