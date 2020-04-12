Burkett, Thomas Paul November 8, 1954 - April 9, 2020 Mr. Thomas Paul Burkett, 65, of Clemmons, passed away on April 9, 2020, at his residence. Thomas was born on November 8, 1954, in Forsyth County, NC to Larry Paul and Louise Taylor Burkett. He was of the Baptist faith. Thomas graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree. He played football at UNC Chapel Hill under coach Dooley when they won the ACC championship. He then went on to play for the Cleveland Browns. Thomas retired from Charter Communications with 21 years of loyal service. He loved playing golf; but mostly, he was very proud of his work through the Elks Lodge with the veterans. He was preceded in death by his parents. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Janice Burkett; three daughters, April Stanley of Kernersville, Brittney Childers (Phil) of Advance and Kelsey Khatib (Austin) of Advance; three grandchildren, Levi Childers, Emery Childers and Avery Jackson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

