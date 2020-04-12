Burkett, Thomas Paul November 8, 1954 - April 9, 2020 Mr. Thomas Paul Burkett, 65, of Clemmons, passed away on April 9, 2020, at his residence. Thomas was born on November 8, 1954, in Forsyth County, NC to Larry Paul and Louise Taylor Burkett. He was of the Baptist faith. Thomas graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree. He played football at UNC Chapel Hill under coach Dooley when they won the ACC championship. He then went on to play for the Cleveland Browns. Thomas retired from Charter Communications with 21 years of loyal service. He loved playing golf; but mostly, he was very proud of his work through the Elks Lodge with the veterans. He was preceded in death by his parents. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Janice Burkett; three daughters, April Stanley of Kernersville, Brittney Childers (Phil) of Advance and Kelsey Khatib (Austin) of Advance; three grandchildren, Levi Childers, Emery Childers and Avery Jackson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
-
Forsyth cases of COVID-19 near 100
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately