August 4, 1934 - May 5, 2020 The Honorable Dr. Vivian H. Burke, Mayor Pro Tempore and Councilwoman of the Northeast Ward of Winston-Salem, NC was born August 4, 1934 in Charlotte, NC to the late James and Eva Harris. She peacefully departed this earthly life on May 5, 2020. She was married to the late Honorable Logan Burke, former Educator and State of NC House Representative, and this union produced one son, The Honorable L. Todd Burke, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge of Forsyth County. Dr. Burke matriculated through the Mecklenburg County Public Schools and graduated from Second Ward High School, Charlotte, NC. Afterwards, she graduated from Elizabeth City State University where, while in attendance she met her husband-to-be, Logan Burke. Upon graduation, they began their careers in Education in the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools. Dr. Burke held many positions within the school system which included: Elementary Teacher and Guidance Counselor, and later High School Guidance Counselor at the Career Center. Additionally, she was appointed by Governor James B. Hunt to be the Regional Director of the NC Department of Health and Natural Resources, Mooresville, NC. She will forever be a pillar of the Winston-Salem Community. Her election in 1977 laid the foundation for numerous city-wide initiatives including: The Project We Care Program, recognizing individuals and agencies who unselfishly give their time to help others in need through volunteerism; The Annual Citywide Neighborhood Conference; The first-ever Martin Luther King, Jr. Helping Hands Day volunteer initiative for City employees; The Burke-Joines Scholarship Award; and Outstanding Women Leaders to name just a few. Vivian Burke's 43 years on the City Council paved a path of excellence for others to not only emulate but attain personal and professional goals. She was the longest-serving city council member with her signature flowers and always had a passion for seeing the community blossom in the name of unity and equality. As a representative of the Northeast Ward, Burke created the Human Relations Department to ensure better race relations and also initiated the city's Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise Program. In addition to her responsibilities as the representative of the Northeast Ward, she served as Public Safety Chairwoman. The Vivian H. Burke Public Safety Center was aptly named in her honor. Burke was small in stature, but LARGER than ever in her commitment to inclusiveness as she fought tirelessly for not only equal rights but also equal opportunities. Dr. Burke was a lifelong member of the NAACP, also worked for Winston-Salem State University, and received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Livingstone College, Elizabeth City State University, Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University. Burke's dedication to the city of arts an innovation helped to garner national attention with her southern charm and truly relatable personality. As a retired school guidance counselor, Burke always tapped into her keen sense of nurturing the heart, listening to her constituents, taking action and reaching others through community service. As a true soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha her scholastic and ethical standards to alleviate problems for girls and women gave voice to a sisterhood that will forever be stretched across Winston-Salem and beyond, through the seeds of inspiration that Vivian Burke planted in people and organizations for years to come. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Selma and Lillian Burke; her husband, Logan Burke; her siblings, Tennyson Harris, Blanche Moses, James Harris, Jr. and Mabel Beckham; brother-in-law, Fred Burke; and sister-in-law, Joyce Burke. She leaves to cherish her legacy and memory, her loving son, Judge L. Todd (Barbara) Burke; grandchildren, Melissa and Logan Burke, II and their mother, Frankye Burke; brothers-in-law, Gene (Victoria) Burke and Lloyd Burke; sisters-in-law, Claudette Garrett and D'Walla Simmons-Burke; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mayor Pro Tempore Vivian H. Burke will lie in state in the lobby of City Hall from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 to allow city residents to pay their respects. The casket will be closed. In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests that donations be made to the Logan and Vivian H. Burke Endowment at Winston-Salem State University, the Vivian H. Burke Scholarship Fund at Elizabeth City State University. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
