October 8, 1937 - August 29, 2019 Fred Allen Burke peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. His journey began in Winton, NC as the third child of the late Mr. Selma Burke and Mrs. Lillian Weaver Burke. He was brought up in the Hertford County Schools (NC) and graduated from C. S. Brown High School. He also received a degree in accounting from the North Carolina College at Durham (now North Carolina Central University). Fred's love for accounting and budget opened doors such as being the first African American in the Woolworth Management Training Program (OH); accountant at North Carolina Central University and Winston Mutual Life Insurance Company; and over 30 years of faithful service to Winston-Salem State University as the comptroller, budget manager, and vice chancellor for finance and administration. During his years as vice chancellor, Fred was often sought out to explain and teach budgets within the UNC system. In his recent years of retirement, he became the manager and surrogate father, "Daddy Burke," of the Grammy-nominated Winston-Salem State University Singing Rams. Fred was a member of First Baptist Church of East Winston, where he had served as a trustee, auditor, and on the finance committee. Because he felt education was a priority, he helped many students pursue graduate and professional studies. He also volunteered at Winston-Salem State University, teaching students' budgets and within the Forsyth County Public School System as a tutor with his fraternal brothers of the Psi Phi chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He also served as a trustee on several community boards. Other affiliations were: Social Promoters Club; Mules (the Moles, Inc.); and Connecting Link (the Links, Inc.). He was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Kay Frances Burke; brother, Logan Burke; and former wife and mother of his children, Willie Mae (Morris) Burke. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, D'Walla Simmons-Burke; two children, Teresa and Tammy; two grandsons, U.S. Army SSG Hunter Glenn (Adawne) and U.S. Air Force SrA Carson Glenn; two great-granddaughters, Aspen and Rhyland Glenn; siblings, Gene Burke (Victoria), Lloyd Burke, and Claudette Garrett; sisters-in-law, Vivian H. Burke and Pearl (Morris) Liles; brothers-in-law, Eric L. Simmons (Charlene) and Cyrus Simmons, III (Alta); as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The Omega Service of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will be conducted at 4:00 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 700 N. Highland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, immediately followed by a family visitation from 4:30 pm until 5:30 pm. The celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Fred A. and D'Walla Simmons-Burke Singers' Scholarship, Winston-Salem State University, 311 Blair Hall Winston-Salem, NC 27110. Online condolences may be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

Tags

Load entries