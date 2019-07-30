April 7, 1951 - July 27, 2019 Mr. Jimmy Douglas Burgess Sr., 68, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born April 7, 1951 in Forsyth County to the late Heggie Bishop Burgess and Thelma Jean Hamm Burgess. Jimmy was a faithful member of Union Tabernacle Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathryn Burgess and brother, Curtis Burgess. Jimmy is survived by son, Jimmy Burgess Jr.; daughter, Melissa Burgess; five grandchildren: Jessica, James, Cole, Kathryn, and Parker; three great-grandchildren; eight sisters: Judy Gordy (Lee), Linda Culler (Eddie); Debbie Tuttle (Roger), Betty Mabe, Donna Burgess, Paula Stop (Russ), Cindy Mabe (Clarence), and Bobbie Burgess; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 31 at Union Tabernacle Church with Pastor Herb Mabe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. A special thanks would like to be extended to Dr. Feinstein and the special care unit at Novant Heath Kernersville Medical Center for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Tabernacle Church, in care of Vernon Griffin, 7271 NC 66 South, King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045

