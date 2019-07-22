June 13, 1942 - July 20, 2019 Walkertown Mrs. Linda Marie Hauser Burgess, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice and Palliative Care Center. She was born June 13, 1942 in Forsyth County to the late Hansel Eugene, and Margaret Hudspeth Hauser. Linda loved keeping her grandchildren. She loved all children and liked teaching Sunday School. In Addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Hauser. Surviving are; her loving husband, Bernard Ray Burgess, her daughter, Sheryl Burgess (Rodney) Shoaf, her son, Mark Todd (Elisha) Burgess, four grandchildren, Stephen, Ashley, Katelynn, and Carrie, a brother, Michael Hauser, a nephew Byron, and a niece, Bryn. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Love's United Methodist Church in Walkertown with Pastor Chip Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hopspice Ln, Winston Salem NC 27106. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www. hayworth-miller.com

