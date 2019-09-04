November 21, 1932 - September 3, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Richard Edward Burge, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Trinity Glen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on November 21, 1932 in Randolph County to James Edgar and Mae Fain Burge. Richard was a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. He retired from AT&T in 1987 after many years of faithful service. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Richard loved to fish. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Matthew Allen; two sisters, Beatrice Simpson and Mary London; and three brothers, Ervin, Walter, and Tommy Burge. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia "Dare" Willis Burge; two sons, Mark Burge (wife, Yong) of Winston-Salem and Tim Burge of Kernersville; one grandson, Michael Allen (wife, Amanda); two great-grandchildren, Hanna and Zachary Allen; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Richard will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Justin Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the visitation at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church at 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

