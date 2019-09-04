November 21, 1932 - September 3, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Richard Edward Burge, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Trinity Glen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on November 21, 1932 in Randolph County to James Edgar and Mae Fain Burge. Richard was a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. He retired from AT&T in 1987 after many years of faithful service. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Richard loved to fish. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Matthew Allen; two sisters, Beatrice Simpson and Mary London; and three brothers, Ervin, Walter, and Tommy Burge. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia "Dare" Willis Burge; two sons, Mark Burge (wife, Yong) of Winston-Salem and Tim Burge of Kernersville; one grandson, Michael Allen (wife, Amanda); two great-grandchildren, Hanna and Zachary Allen; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Richard will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Justin Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the visitation at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church at 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
Analyst predicts late December closing of BB&T purchase of SunTrust; banks forecast early fall
-
Ask SAM: When will Mr. Barbecue reopen?
-
Shots fired at Bolton Park after food wasn't ready, Winston-Salem police say. The park and the pool were closed temporarily.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately