March 4, 1928 - December 20, 2019 Mr. James U. Burcham, 91, of Winston-Salem passed away at his home Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on March 4, 1928, to the late Samuel Creed and Gertrude Tolbert Burcham. In 1937, James became one of the founding members of New Hope Baptist Church and helped build the church. He loved to go fishing at the Outer Banks, spending time at Lake Norman, flying his plane, and traveling (if it wasn't for work). James was a veteran of the US Army. He loved his family and his church. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his first wife, Geneva Wrenn. Left to cherish his memory is wife of 56 years, Helen Burcham; daughter, Sherry Cannon (Herman); son, Jaime Burcham (Cheryl); step-daughter, Diane Anselmo; two grandchildren: Annabel and Samantha; brother, Jack Burcham (Beverly); sister, Sarah Spainhour; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, December 23, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Charles Carver. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 4911 Old Rural Hall Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Burcham, James U.
