January 9, 1927 - December 2, 2019 Jenny "Ethelene" Beasley Bunker, 92, of Pilot Mountain, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord, on December 2, 2019 at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home. She was born January 9, 1927, the daughter of Russell Sanders and Ruth East Beasley. She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory, her husband of almost 70 years; two sons and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Dale (Mary Katherine) Bunker and Wendell Sanders Bunker; one sister, Glennie Tucker; two grandchildren, Sarah Bunker (Kam) Mueller and Mary Gena Dorsett; and two great-grandchildren, Bradley Alex and Mason Cole Danowski. Mrs. Bunker enjoyed gardening but loved cooking and spending time with her family. She was a nurse in Wilkes County for many years. She touched many lives throughout her nursing career and will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Cox-Needham Chapel following the visitation. Interment will be at Skyline Memory Gardens in Mount Airy after the services. The Rev. Cathy Turman and the Rev. Sue Anne Morris will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home at 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27107 or to Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 784, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 Cox-Needham funeral Home is respectfully serving the Bunker family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 West Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
