Janice, 78, of Clemmons, peacefully passed away June 3, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a retired Human Resources manager for RJR Tobacco International. She is survived by a daugher, Monique Bartlett and her husband, Dan, along with two granddaughters, Danielle and Morgan. Janice was preceded in death by her partner of 30 years, Kenneth Leon Wagoner and her mother, Ella Terry Hyde. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society.

