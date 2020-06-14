January 15, 1952 - April 24, 2020 Matthew Bulluck went to the most desirable zip code in the universe on April 24, 2020. He was emeritus faculty at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts' drama department, where he taught acting and directing for eighteen years, from 1997 to 2015. Bulluck was also an actor, award-winning playwright, and arts administrator who worked for some of the nation's preeminent arts institutions. He directed nineteen main stage productions at UNCSA's Alex Ewing Performance Place, including David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross, David Rabe's Streamers, Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men, Sam Shepard's A Lie of the Mind, Tracy Letts's Pulitzer-winning August: Osage County, and Shakespeare's Pericles. He also delighted family audiences with his many summer outdoor UNCSA productions at Festival Park in Manteo, NC. Matt Bulluck was born in New York City on January 15, 1952. The son of an Army neurological surgeon, he was raised in Duluth, Minnesota; San Antonio, Texas; and many other locales. He graduated from high school at Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan, and received his BFA in acting from The Juilliard School in NYC. One of his teachers at Juilliard was Gerald Freedman, who would become his mentor. After graduation, Bulluck assistant directed Freedman's original Broadway production of The Robber Bridegroom, and went on to assist Freedman on productions for The John Houseman Acting Company, New York City Opera, San Francisco Opera, the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, and Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. In New York, Bulluck was a resident director for the Direct Theatre, and also directed for the Players Theatre, the Cubiculo, and Carnegie Recital Hall. A produced playwright awarded the North Carolina Arts Council's Playwrights Fellowship for The Angel's Portion, Bulluck saw his plays developed by the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, the North Carolina Playwrights Center, and in New York by HERE and the Hudson Guild Theatre. He also served as literary manager for PlayMakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill, membership manager for the Brooklyn Museum, and press officer for the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Bulluck taught and guest directed for The Juilliard School, the Chautauqua Institute, the New York State Summer School of the Arts and the South Carolina Governor's School of the Arts. In 2004, he won an Excellence in Teaching Award from UNCSA. Matt Bulluck is predeceased by his father Dr. Matthew Bulluck, mother Helen Bulluck, and brother Charles Bulluck. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sims Boulware Bulluck, who was the true love of his life; children James, Carson, and Mac Bulluck; and four brothers and sisters: John (Sherry) Bulluck, Mary Bulluck, David Bulluck, and Elizabeth (Henry) Salzarulo. Bulluck will be cremated, and a burial will follow at a to be determined date at the Bulluck family plot at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, NC. Carolina Mortuary Service 1903 Sharon Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212
