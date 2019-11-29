February 10, 1927 - November 12, 2019 Patricia was born in Sheffield, England in 1927; she grew up in Southampton, joining the Women's Royal Naval Service at the end of WWII before sailing to New York in 1953. She worked on Long Island and in Texas where she met her beloved husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 56 years until his passing in 2013. A loving wife and mother, she enjoyed travelling, spending time in the garden and reading. Patricia will be greatly missed by her daughter, son-in-law, grandsons, nieces and nephews as well as her many friends. The family would also like to thank Holli and Amy as well as the staff at Arbor Acres for their kindness and care. Although no formal service will be conducted, memorials may be made to American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.Salemfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately