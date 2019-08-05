March 3, 1937 - August 3, 2019 King, NC "Nanny" Elizabeth Landreth Bullins, 82, of King, NC passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. "Nanny" was born in Rockingham County, NC to the late William and Beulah Landreth, she was the widow of Aubrey Junior Bullins. She was a member of Saura Valley First Baptist Church, and she loved to play cards and bingo. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters: Margaret Bullins Pratt and Brenda Kay Bullins. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Shirley Reid and husband Randy, her grandchildren: Kevin Justice and Lynette, Tara Fulks, Stacy Snyder, Bobby Bowden, Tonya Reid, and Ashley Reid, she also had eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends and loved ones, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Slate Funeral Home, 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC. And at other times at the home of Randy and Shirley Reid. Funeral services will be held, at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 5413 NC Hwy. 66 S. King, NC, with Rev. Randy Roberts and Rev. Randy Storz officiating. Interment will follow at Bullins Family Cemetery 1008 Falkenberry Ridge Rd. King, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of "Nanny" Bullins. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately