December 1, 1944 - July 11, 2020 BULLINS WALNUT COVE Margaret Gail Lawson Bullins, 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born in Stokes County, NC to the late Gilbert A. and Gladys Sands Lawson. She was a member of Friends Baptist Church and was employed at The Flower Basket. She was also a farmer. Margaret was the owner of Sunset Park Campground and was a very intelligent accountant. She was always a people person who never turned anyone away. Margaret loved her family more than anything. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Brady Carroll Bullins; son, Kenneth Carroll Bullins; brother, Jeffrey Dale Lawson; and sister, Georgia Marlene Smith. Margaret is survived by her 2 sons, Gary Allen Bullins (Annette), William Oneil Bullins (Krissi); daughter, Colen Jade Lawson; daughter-in-law, Cindy Bullins; 5 grandchildren, Dereck, Brittany and Brayden Bullins, and Ethen and Tristin Lawson; 1 great-grandchild, Bentley Boothe; 2 sisters, Donna Sue Howell (Tim) and Missy Lawson; 3 brothers, Gilbert A. Lawson, Jr., John A. Lawson (Cathy) and Wesley Lawson; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a 3:00 pm graveside service held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bullins Family Cemetery with Rev. Clayton Smith officiating. Pandemic guidelines still apply. There will be no formal visitation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Savannah and Kristen from Trellis Supportive Care in Walnut Cove, NC. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: P.O. Box 863, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bullins family.
