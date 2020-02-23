October 21, 1927 - February 20, 2020 John Roy Bullington, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, surrounded by his loving family. Born October 21, 1927, he was the son of John Roy, Sr. and Nonnie Fulk Bullington in Surry County. He leaves behind to cherish a full life of memories, his daughters, Anne Bullington Beall, Mary Jo Bullington (Marvin) Reynolds, Sheri Bullington Fields and Mickey Fields; son, John Roy Bullington, III; four grandchildren and spouses, Alison (Michael) Lawson, Jason Reynolds, Lisa (Dean) Bowman, Hallie Fields and Michael Higgins; several great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles "Punk" and Sarah Smith, Norman and Kathleen Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Nita Jo Smith Bullington; one brother, Jack Bullington, and three sisters, Susie Bullington, Ann B. Williams, and Betty Bullington. John Roy was the original owner of the "Squeeze Box," the start to his cooking legacy. He cherished his customers at the "Squeeze Box," Surry Drug Fountain and Pilot Knob Country Club Grill and was well-known for remembering customers' favorite orders and feeding them well. Not only did he enjoy feeding his customers, he loved feeding his little feathered friends and watching them. A very community-minded individual, he was the oldest living fire and police commissioner in Pilot Mountain and the oldest living member of the American Legion Post # 0142 in Pilot Mountain. His absence will be deeply felt by many. A memorial service with full military honors will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel. Gary Bell will be officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Bullington family. Cox-Needham 822 W. Main St. Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Most Popular
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
50,000 people follow a racially insensitive Facebook page with fake N.C. 'news.' Admins give perplexing responses, possibly in Russian.
-
Closed nursing home site in Winston-Salem sold to Mebane group
-
New food truck specializes in ramen and other Japanese street food
-
Winston-Salem City Council OK's license-restoration program
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately