March 27, 1918 - September 19, 2019 Mrs. Lora Johnson Pendry Bullin, age 101 of North Wilkesboro, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Glenn Dancy III officiating. Burial will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mrs. Bullin was born March 27, 1918 in Wilkes County to Fieldon E. and Ola Cox Johnson. She retired from Chatham Manufacturing and was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Burr Pendry, and her second husband, Fred Bullin; two sons, Bill Pendry and David Pendry; and daughter-in-law, Ann Pendry. She is survived by a son, James F. Pendry, Sr., and wife Margie of Wilkesboro; six grandchildren, Crystal Pendry, Chuck Pendry, Jim Pendry, Beth P. Miller, Scott Pendry and Chad Pendry; six great-grandchildren, Ashley Carr, Mary Ann Byrd, Grace Miller, Austin Pendry, Nate Pendry and Abby Pendry; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Johnson Duncan of Wilkesboro; and a daughter-in-law, Marolyn Pendry of Millers Creek. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made the American Heart Association, PO Box 2361, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428
