December 14, 1928 - October 21, 2019 Mrs. Betty Lou Bullard, 90, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at her own home. Betty was born on December 14, 1928 to the late Lee H. and Lula Conner Young. She was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church, loved to cook and was an avid Nintendo player. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, those preceding her in death include a brother, Richard Young, sister, Lois Fish, and step-daughter, Lori Moeller. Those left to cherish Betty's memory include her loving husband, Jim Bullard of the home; four children, Bobby Gardner (Kathy) of Shelby, Kenny Gardner (Wanda) of Chester, Va., Kathy Stewart (Tim) of Mocksville, and Pam Anderson (Steve) of Kernersville; two step-children, Seina Johnson (Bill) of Mt. Airy, and Kenneth Bullard (Liz) of Winston-Salem; four sisters, Helen Reary (Bob) of Winston-Salem, Velma Sullivan of Gastonia, Rachel Davis (Gene) of Asheboro, and Tish Lyles (David) of Lancaster, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Matthew Gardner, Katie Irvin (Cliff), Marcus Gardner (Michelle), Keri Estep (Steve), Shane Stewart (Rebecca), Stacey Payne, Shaun Stewart (Amy), Michael Blakley (Katie), Candace Loflin (Donnie); four step-grandchidlren, Gary Swaim (Casey), Alex Moeller, Lacy Lineberry (James), and Kenneth Bullard, Jr.; nineteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Wallburg with the Rev. Walker Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home, 10301 N. NC Hwy. 109, Winston-Salem, NC. Memorial gifts may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
