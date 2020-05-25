April 28, 1956 - May 22, 2020 Mr. Douglas Lee Bullard, 64, died Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born April 28, 1956, and was a lifelong resident of Davie County. Doug had been employed by T. E. Connectivity for years in maintenance. He was very mechanically minded and spent his life working as a tradesman. Doug had a phenominal ability to build, create, and fix anything placed in his hands. His passion in life was working the family farm where he tended cattle. His favorite place to be was on the seat of his tractor, and talking to his closest friends, Stewart Howell and "Fast" Eddie Frank. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Henry Bullard, Jr. Survivors include his loving wife of 12 years, Joyce Barnes Bullard; his mother, Norma Jane Cumby Bullard; a sister, Elizabeth "Lib" Bullard; children, Mitchell Bullard (Amanda), Jammie Collins (Josh), Jimmy Materdo (Diana), and Jennifer "Leona" Parrish (Daniel); and eight deeply loved grandchildren. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Lambert Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the number of visitors in the building at one time will be limited. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Ste. 104, Greensboro, NC 27409; or Bailey's Chapel United Methodist Men, 772 Bailey's Chapel Road, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com Lambert Funeral Home 635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville

