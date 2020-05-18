September 11, 1925 - May 11, 2020 Gladys H Buford born 9/11/25 passed into eternity on 5/11/20 @ 10:44am. She is proceeded by her parents Anniebell (Walter) Farabee and Joshua Hart and a host of aunts and uncles to include her favorite aunt Jessie Harris. She leaves behind two children Carl Buford and Candace Buford. 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. The family can be contacted @ 5522 Stone Bluff Ct, Charlotte, NC 28214. Alexander Funeral Home 1424 Statesville Avenue

