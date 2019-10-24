WINSTON-SALEM - Mildred Fay King Bryson, 92, passed away at her daughter's home in the care of First Health Hospice of Pinehurst, NC on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Mildred resided in Winston-Salem for most of her life and was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Mildred is the daughter of the late Gid Hunt King and Ronie Bell Woodlief King. She was raised at the Children's Home in Winston-Salem where she was well taken care of, learned many things that would help her in life, and obtained lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Eva King Shouse, Rodman Lewis King, Harvey Woodlief King, Virginia Dare King, Rachel King Lawrence, Gid Hunt King, Daniel Odell King, Helen Ronie King McKenzie, Julian Baxter King, and Joseph Melvin King Widdifield. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bryson Wilt (Steve) of Pinehurst, NC. Other surviving members are her grandchildren Melanie Nicole Nifong, of Winston-Salem, Beth Fay Nifong, of Charlotte, Brittany Michelle Wilt, of Charlotte, and her great-grandchild Jacob Glenn Nifong, of Winston-Salem. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred graduated from Appalachian State University and was a lifelong teacher of elementary children. Other than God and her family, her greatest love was to teach children. She was very successful and many of her students speak fondly of her until this day and how much they learned from her. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem and consistently gave her time, talent, and treasure. She was formerly active in Ardmore Community Club and Reading Coordinators in Winston-Salem. She was an avid gardener and was known for her excellent vegetables which she shared with anyone who wanted them for free. She loved bridge and was a member of many groups over the years, but one special one started in the 1960s and only disbanded one year ago. She delighted in everything her grandchildren and great-grandchild did. She was a great supporter of all their achievements, attending many dance recitals, ball games of various sports, and other special events. A service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11 am, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101, officiated by Mildred's niece, Rev. Marilyn L. Weiler and Rev. R. Craig Ford. Her remains will be interred at Centenary United Methodist Church. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brenner Children's Hospital, c/o Office of Philanthropy, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst, NC.
