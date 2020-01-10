September 19, 1935 - January 8, 2020 Shirley Snow Bryant, 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1935 to the late Fred Jackson Snow and the late Gladys Hemrick Snow. She was retired from Hanes Hoisery and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was also a volunteer at Hospice and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2013. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Avalon Earl Bryant; a granddaughter, Lori Suzanne Lloyd-Adams; and a sister, Shelbie Snow McKnight. Survivors include her children, Deborah Bryant (Billie) of King, Sharon Lloyd (Gary) of Tobaccoville, Christopher Bryant and Reginald Bryant of the home and Joe Jon Bryant (Stacie) of Waxhaw. Surviving grandchildren include Michael Shumate (Shannon), Russell Shumate (Sabrina) of Yadkinville, April Engman (Nicholas) of Kingsford, MI, Gabriel, Ethan, and Caden Bryant from Waxhaw; great-grandchildren: Kristi Shumate, Katie Shumate, Jessica Jarrett, Lucas, Liam, and Odin Engman. Also surviving sister, Freddie Snow Masencup (Edward) of Pfafftown; brothers Jimmy Dean Snow (Nancy) of Fredericksburg, VA and David Jackson Snow (Brenda) of Walkertown; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 noon at Calvary Baptist Church with Stuart Epperson, Jr. officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Cancer Services, Inc., 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately