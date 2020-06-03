June 7, 1945 - May 29, 2020 Paul Arthur Bryant passed away May 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born June 7, 1945 to the late Willie and Anna Thomas Bryant He leaves to cherish his loving memory, wife Virginia Bryant and daughter Lillian Bryant and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be 3:00pm-6:00pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 495 NW Crawford Place, Winston-Salem, NC. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00am at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries