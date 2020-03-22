Bryant, Jr., John January 6, 1929 - March 19, 2020 Mr. John Astor "J.A." Bryant, Jr., 91, of Mt. Airy passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yadkinville. He was born in Surry County on January 6, 1929 to the late John Astor Bryant, Sr. and Ella Leftwich Bryant. He graduated from Mt. Airy High School in 1947. Mr. Bryant retired from the US Postal Service after 40 years of employment, and a faithful member at Calvary Baptist Church for over 60 years. He served the Lord in a variety of capacities including Deacon; Sunday School Teacher of the Men's Class for over 25 years; working with the young boys in Royal Ambassadors (RA's); and participating in numerous committees, including Pastor Search Team; and was a Deacon Emeritus at the time of his passing. One can see from his long service to God and country that "J.A.," as he was known to his many friends, was loyal, dedicated and giving in his efforts to make a positive difference in the world and community. Toward this goal, he was active in numerous civic organizations which included being a Charter Member of the Mt. Airy Jaycees, a member of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) and the VFW, and a member of the Lions Club, which honored him as "Lion of the Year" in 1995. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, spending 1 year in Germany. He was a kind, generous, southern gentleman who was always smiling and a joy to be around. He never met a stranger and always was interested in other folks and how he could help make their lives better. J.A. also had a passion for reading and enjoyed discussing his latest "read" with others. A student of Life and Learning, J.A. could converse on many diverse topics. Mr. Bryant is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Claudia McKinney Bryant; a daughter and son-in-law, Denise Godwin Whittington and Alan of Wilkesboro, NC; a son and daughter-in-law, John A. Bryant III and Debbie of Greensboro, NC.; 5 grandchildren, Kyle Godwin of Wilmington, NC, Jacob Godwin of California and Valerie Bryant of Greensboro, NC, Sarah A. Whittington-Bala of Florida, Benjamin A. Whittington of Mebane, NC; 3 sisters-in-law, Barbara Bryant of Winston Salem, NC; Barbara Bryant of Miami, FL and Cleo Bryant of Fargo, ND; a special niece, Traci Haynes George and several other nieces and nephews. Special friends; Jimmy Kemp and Bill Smith. In addition to his parents Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Davis; brothers, Shasta, Lester Wade, Bill, and Larry Dale Bryant. A memorial service will be held tentatively Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Alex Martin officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 1:00 until time for the service at the church. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center for the love and care given to J.A. during his stay there. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 314 South Franklin Rd., Mt. Airy, NC 27030 or to the Salvation Army, 651 S. South St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine St.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
314 South Franklin Road
Mount Airy, NC 27030
2:00PM
314 South Franklin Road
Mount Airy, NC 27030
