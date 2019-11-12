December 11, 1930 - November 11, 2019 Albert Long Bryant, 88, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born December 11, 1930 in Yadkin County to the late N. P. Bryant and Beulah Rose Long Bryant. Mr. Bryant served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, and two brothers. Surviving are his children Mitzi Shull, Mitchell Bryant, Mark (Beverly) Bryant; seven grandkids; six great-grandkids; one brother Charles Bryant. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday November 14, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hunting Creek Friends Church by Rev. Bob Blake. He will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the Yadkin County EMS, and the staff of SECU Hospice Home and Hugh Chatham Hospital for the loving care given to Mr. Bryant. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Home of Yadkin, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately