Bryan Winston-Salem - Melven Virginia Raleigh Bryan, 97, passed away April 21, 2020. There will be viewing from 1pm until 5pm Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel. Private services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (RUSSELL).

