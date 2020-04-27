December 6, 1922 - April 21, 2020 Mrs. Melven Raleigh Bryan was born to Mr. and Mrs. Raleigh on December 6, 1922 in Spencer, Virginia. She was a member of Union Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Bryan; her parents; son, John "JB" Lewis Bryan; and two sisters, Mary Raleigh Corrothers and Elizabeth Raleigh. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, DeWitt Raleigh, Herman Bryan, Darlene Bryan Ansley, Mary Bryan Wright, Donald (Mia) Bryan, and Tim Wilson; her sister, Catherine Raleigh Cason; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel. Private services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
