November 9, 1940 - January 26, 2020 John vonBielefeld Brust was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on November 9, 1940 to Victor and Mildred Brust. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke, Virginia, in 1958 and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1963. After serving in the U.S. Army in France for two years, he returned to Roanoke where he was an Assistant Professor of Art at Virginia Western Community College. It was there that he met and married in 1970 Diane Kellett, who was an instructor of English at the college. They then moved to Athens, Georgia, where John receive his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. Their son, Dr. David Gardiner Brust, was born there in 1973, and John and his family returned to Roanoke, Virginia, where he joined the staff of the Roanoke College Department of Art as Assistant Professor of Art. Son, Jason Kellett Brust was born in 1977, completing a very happy family. John later was promoted to Associate Professor of Art and served as Acting Chair of the Department in the 1980's. Upon retiring from Roanoke College in 2003, he was awarded the College Medal for extraordinary service to the institution. After retiring, John joined wife Diane who had accepted a position as Senior Major Gift Officer for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Once in Winston-Salem, John became a member of Reynolda Church and began a period of great spiritual growth under the leadership of Pastor Alan Wright and the Rev. Hank Keating. He was a member of several small groups and had taught Sunday School with Rev. Keating. He also began a men's group with several friends which continues. He leaves his wife, Diane; his two sons, Dr. David Brust and Jason Brust; his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Newton Brust; his three grandchildren: Adalyn Noelle, Ian Kellett, and Autumn Mae Brust; and his sister, Jane Brust Tyrrell. John died peacefully on January 26, 2020 at Baptist Hospital after dealing bravely with several health complications. He was beloved by those who knew him and remembered as a kind, thoughtful and generous man wo loved his Lord Jesus Christ and his family and friends. His memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020, at Reynolda Church, EPC, officiated by the Rev. Alan Wright. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Brust, John vonBielefeld
