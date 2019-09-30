July 21, 1960 - September 26, 26 It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Broxton. Michael's life was heavily hampered by mental illness. Though he was unwilling to participate in many interventions by family and local social agencies, his constant research at the city library was evidence of his intellect and his far-ranging curiosity about many things. Two years ago, an intervention by Bethesda Center for the Homeless got Mickey the services he needed, and restored our hopes for Mickey's reintegration into society and family. As the youngest of the Broxton family he is survived by sisters Margaret Flaherty and Martha Perkins and brothers Allen, Steve and David Broxton. He joins departed parents Charles Allen and Mary Broxton, sister Mary Loeper and brother Robert Broxton. Mickey will be interred in Old Salem Cemetery Thursday, October 3rd and a reception will be hosted by Carroll and Martha Perkins at 1PM at 1335 Berwick Rd, Winston-Salem for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made Mental Health Association In Forsyth County.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately