July 9, 1951 - March 12, 2020 Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church. Family visitation will begin at 12:30 pm. Mr. Brown may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's. Condolences: www.douthitfuneralservices.com. Douthit Funeral Services 515 Specialty Park Drive

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Brown, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
4129 Northampton Drive
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
1:00PM
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
4129 Northampton Drive
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Load entries