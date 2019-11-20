November 12, 1947 - November 18, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Thomas Dewitt Brown, 72, passed away November 18, 2019 at his home. Thomas was born in Wake County on November 12, 1947 to the late Loyd and Hilda Yeargan Brown. Tom was a dedicated and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a great provider for his family. Tom was a follower of Jesus Christ and had his eternal hope in him. He was always willing to put himself last and put his family first. He is survived by his wife, Julia Bassett Brown; two children, Kent Brown and Terri Youngblood and husband Harvey; three grandchildren, Taylor Youngblood, Whitney McHenry, and Landon Brown; a sister, Kathy Angel and husband Donnie; and his two best friends: Steve Bumgarner, and Dick Corn. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Heath Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM 12:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for memorials to be made to the Winston Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or to the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Online condolences may be made at www. hayworth-miller.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately