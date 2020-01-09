March 24, 1949 - January 7, 2020 Mr. Thomas James Brown "Pop," 70, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 24, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Thomas Eugene Brown and Rose Vestal. He loved his long-time job at Bowman Gray Stadium Racing and J & T Services, where he served for many years. He also retired from the City of Winston-Salem Utilities Division after 32 1/2 years of service. Pop loved his family and his cat, Dit-Dat. Surviving is his wife Lou Brown and grandson, Steven Wayne Lane, both of the home; two sons, Jimmy Brown (Teresa), Thomas Eugene Brown (Angie); daughter, Lillian Weaver (Dennis); 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Debbie Hayes ad Peggy Tucker. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, with Chris Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Salem Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
