March 16, 1932 - November 2, 2019 Seth B. Brown, 87, of Bethania, North Carolina, first mayor of Bethania in 1995, died November 2, 2019. Mr. Brown was born in Winston-Salem, NC, to Seth B. Brown and Verna Transou Brown on March 16, 1932. He had a sister, Frances Elizabeth Brown Newton, who preceded him in death. Mr. Brown grew up in Winston-Salem and attended Wiley School. Mr. Brown was graduated from Reynolds High School in 1950, attended Belmont Abbey College, and was graduated from Wake Forest University in 1957 with a degree in history and business. He served two years in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 28, 1958, he married his beloved wife, Mary Poole who proceeded him in death on March 5, 2006. To this union was born a daughter, Martha Elizabeth, and a son, James William. Mr. Brown was territory assistant manager for Monroe Auto Equipment Co. and then a zone sales manager to Allied Signal Bendix Corporation, retiring in 1986. Mr. Brown was the top salesman in the United States for Monroe at one time and the top territory salesman at Bendix. After retiring the first time, he became an mfg agent for several years, retiring in 1994. Mr. Brown grew up in the Bethania Moravian Church and then after marriage and living in Winston-Salem he and his family transferred to Messiah Moravian Church which was close to their home. Mr. Brown served as youth chairman with his beloved wife, Mary. They both taught youth Sunday school and Seth taught adults as well. He served as chairman of the Board of Trustees. Seth served two terms on the Bethania Historical Society Annexation Board of Directors. In 1989, Seth and Mary transferred back to Bethania Moravian Church. In 1993 they moved into the 1805 National Landmark house they had lovingly restored. Mr. Brown served the Bethania Moravian Church as vice-chairman. He was also a diener, a member of the Men's Fellowship, and on several church committees. Seth was a member of Phi Epsilon fraternity, Y Men's Group, and Forsyth Country Club where he played golf in the same foursome for many years. Mr. Brown served on the Historic Resources Commission for several terms and also as a member of the Forsyth County Zoning Board of Adjustment. He was a representative from the town of Bethania to the Legacy Committee. He also served on the Historic Marker Committee for several years and as a member of the board of directors for Preserve Historic Forsyth. In 1994 Winston-Salem wanted to annex Bethania. Seth looked out his kitchen window and decided he didn't want Bethania to be swallowed up by Winston-Salem, but to be preserved. He contacted some people in the Bethania area and his childhood friend Senator Ham Horton. Seth and Ham worked with several others to get the legislature to reactivate the dormant 1839 charter for the town. The legislature appointed five town commissioners as per the charter and the town commissioners selected Seth to be the first mayor of Bethania in June 1995. Seth is survived by a son, James William Brown, his wife Johanna and their children Elizabeth M. Brown, and William James Brown; and a daughter, Martha Elizabeth Hartley and her son Abney Sanders Boxley IV. Seth was devoted to his wife and best friend, Mary. There will be a private family burial before the memorial service at 10:30 am at Bethania Moravian Church on Friday, November 8, 2019. The family will greet friends in the Bethania Moravian Church Fellowship Hall following the service. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 5950 Fairview Rd., Suite 550, Charlotte, NC 28210; or the Moravian Archives 547 S. Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
