Winston-Salem - Ms. Sabrina R. Brown, 35, Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 1pm in the chapel of Douthit's. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm. Ms. Brown may be viewed today from 2pm until 6pm at Douthit's.
