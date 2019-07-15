September 19, 1935 - July 12, 2019 Ruth Virginia Payne Brown, 83, passed away Friday afternoon, July 12, 2019 at Walnut Cove Health & Rehab Center. She was born on September 19, 1935 in Crawford County, Illinois to the late Jerald and Eunice Seall Payne. She was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Ruth served her country proudly in the US Army as a nurse from 1954 until 1963. She enjoyed keeping and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth loved to travel, but most of all loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Chester "Red" Brown, two twin great grandchildren, Bentlee and Braxton Tuyen Chau, and one brother, Fred Payne. Ruth is survived by her 4 children, Ernie Brown (Sharon), Ginger East (Phillip), Chester Brown Jr. (Kim), and Cary Brown (Wendy), 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 one great great grandchild, two sisters, Janet Puffer and Vivian Jones. A special friend Dawn, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a 7:00 pm Memorial Service held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Brook Haven Baptist Church with Pastor Rickey Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm till 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Brook Haven Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Hospice Support, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Brown family. Burroughs Funeral Home P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
