April 5, 1926 - July 16, 2019 Mrs. Ruth Reinert Brown, age 93, of Winston-Salem, died Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019. Ruth was born April 5, 1926, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to John Henry Reinert and Mary Nissley Reinert. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Mack Warren Brown (1996), her brother Ronnie Reinert (1992) and her sister Phyllis Hopkins (2006). Ruth is survived by two sons and their wives, Chad and Beth Brown of Seattle and Ken and Alyson Brown of Winston-Salem. She was a devoted grandmother to Rebecca, Justin, Garrison, Audrey, Mack and Bethany and an aunt to 15 nieces and nephews. Ruth was an avid baker. She and Mack started Ru-Mac Catering in the 1960's and grew it into one of Winston-Salem's premier catering services. Her wedding cakes were legendary across the region. Prior to entering the catering business, Ruth was a kindergarten teacher at Salem Baptist Church and started the first kindergarten at Calvary Baptist Church in the early 1970's. In addition to baking, Ruth loved crafts, quilting and crocheting. She won numerous blue ribbons at the Dixie Classic Fair for her famous gingersnap cookies, quilts and coats, including several Judge's Choice Awards. She spent countless hours and spools of yarn crocheting blankets and making quilts for the homeless and needy mothers and infants. Much of this work was done as a member of the Extension Community Association (ECA) in Forsyth County. Her dedication and personal mission to help others was recognized in 2010 as Volunteer of the Year award which highlighted her 15,000 hours of service to the needy within her community. In her spare time, Ruth was a devoted Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching almost every game of the season with her friends. When not watching the Braves, she loved to play Rummikub and usually had a game going on with friends or family. Ruth's family, and especially her sons, would like to recognize and thank her dear friend Betty Bell and her husband, Tom. Betty was a close friend, fellow Gideon and Ruth's primary caregiver in her last few years of life. In the last weeks and months, Betty rarely left her side and provided much comfort in her final days. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home on Silas Creek Parkway and will be immediately followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM officiated by Dr. Gary Chapman. Interment will follow the service where she will be laid to rest beside Mack at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International, 1924 Lake Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries