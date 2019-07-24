April 5, 1926 - July 16, 2019 Mrs. Ruth Reinert Brown, age 93, of Winston-Salem, died Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019. Ruth was born April 5, 1926, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to John Henry Reinert and Mary Nissley Reinert. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Mack Warren Brown (1996), her brother Ronnie Reinert (1992) and her sister Phyllis Hopkins (2006). Ruth is survived by two sons and their wives, Chad and Beth Brown of Seattle and Ken and Alyson Brown of Winston-Salem. She was a devoted grandmother to Rebecca, Justin, Garrison, Audrey, Mack and Bethany and an aunt to 15 nieces and nephews. Ruth was an avid baker. She and Mack started Ru-Mac Catering in the 1960's and grew it into one of Winston-Salem's premier catering services. Her wedding cakes were legendary across the region. Prior to entering the catering business, Ruth was a kindergarten teacher at Salem Baptist Church and started the first kindergarten at Calvary Baptist Church in the early 1970's. In addition to baking, Ruth loved crafts, quilting and crocheting. She won numerous blue ribbons at the Dixie Classic Fair for her famous gingersnap cookies, quilts and coats, including several Judge's Choice Awards. She spent countless hours and spools of yarn crocheting blankets and making quilts for the homeless and needy mothers and infants. Much of this work was done as a member of the Extension Community Association (ECA) in Forsyth County. Her dedication and personal mission to help others was recognized in 2010 as Volunteer of the Year award which highlighted her 15,000 hours of service to the needy within her community. In her spare time, Ruth was a devoted Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching almost every game of the season with her friends. When not watching the Braves, she loved to play Rummikub and usually had a game going on with friends or family. Ruth's family, and especially her sons, would like to recognize and thank her dear friend Betty Bell and her husband, Tom. Betty was a close friend, fellow Gideon and Ruth's primary caregiver in her last few years of life. In the last weeks and months, Betty rarely left her side and provided much comfort in her final days. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home on Silas Creek Parkway and will be immediately followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM officiated by Dr. Gary Chapman. Interment will follow the service where she will be laid to rest beside Mack at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International, 1924 Lake Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
N.C. Zoo employee dies after falling from a tree during aerial rescue drill
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
4 juveniles charged after deputies caught them breaking into Pfafftown house, sheriff's office says
-
New bar coming to West End area in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately