June 26, 1964 - September 11, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Robert "Bob" Wade Brown, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born on June 26, 1964 in Forsyth County to Reuben William and Ella Borders Brown. He was a 1982 graduate of Parkland High School. Bob was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and any Carolina Tarheels sports. He was very into cars and though he didn't get to often, he enjoyed working on them. Bob loved to work in his yard. He also loved his animals, a dog, Blue; and two cats, Elliott and Carl. He was a member of Teamsters Local 391. Bob was employed with Roadway Express for 26 years and was a Teamsters Business Agent for 6 of those years. Bob was a loving husband, son, father, brother, and friend. Bob was preceded in death by his father, R.W. Brown. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 25 years, Sandie Smith Brown; two sons, Ryan Wade Brown and Andrew Jordan Brown; his mother, Ella Borders Brown; one brother, William Harris Brown (wife, Cathy); one sister, Carolyn Rose Brown; an uncle, Joseph Leon Brown; eleven nieces and nephews; and many extended family members. A memorial service for Bob will be held at 6:30 pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Spirit and Truth Worship Center at 685 Jones Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, with Pastor Travis Moses and Pastor David Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:15 pm prior to the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

