December 19, 1937 - April 13, 2020 Mr. Ransom L. Brown Jr. was born on December 19, 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Ethel Peterson Brown and Ransom L. Brown, Sr. Ransom was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Public School System. He attended Carver High School. Upon graduating from Carver High School in 1956, he went on to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. He was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1961-1963 during the Vietnam War. Having family in Philadelphia, PA, he moved there for a brief period and returned to North Carolina in 1965 where he began a 40+ year career as auto mechanic at Continental Can and then Rexam before retirement. Ransom used his rich bass voice to glorify God through song. He was a longtime member and Trustee at Piney Grove Baptist Church until he joined United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church (UMMBC). After a brief illness, Ransom made his soulful exit from this world on April 13, 2020 to live in peace eternally. In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, he is survived by six children: Ransom Brown III; Deborah Brown; Franklin Fogle, Jr (Della); Druscilla Fogle, Robin Crawley (Greg); and Sharon Fogle; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Hines; sister-in-law Janice Conner; two nephews: Oscar Hines, Jr. (Willette) and Sean Hines; a God-Daughter, TenIsha Fields; Eight play sons; and a host of other relatives and acquaintances he encountered along his life's journey. Funeral service will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Mr. Brown may be publicly viewed fro 12:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

To plant a tree in memory of Ransom Brown, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries