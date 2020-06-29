March 16, 1928 - June 27, 2020 Mr. Hobert Green Brown, 92 of Wilkesboro, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Wilkes Medical Center after a brief illness. A private funeral service will be at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Carl Elledge officiating. Burial will be at Mountlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Brown was born March 16, 1928 in Wilkes County to B.B. (Bud) and Nora Porter Brown. He retired after 50 years as lead automated knitting machine mechanic at Buster Brown/ Peerless Hosiery. In addition to his parents and an infant grandson, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Austin Brown, Bea Humphrey, Sina Miles, Arnold Brown, Lessie Miller, and Margie Stallings. He is survived by his wife, Hallalene Faw Brown, of the home; and one son, Wayne Hobert Brown and wife, Barbara, of Mooresville. Honorary pallbearers will be: Al Miller, Glenn Stallings, Gary Stallings, Donald Faw, Bill Burchett, Randall Faw, Doug Andersen, and Steve Cockerham. Flowers will be accepted but the family requests no food. Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.

