March 16, 1928 - June 27, 2020 Mr. Hobert Green Brown, 92 of Wilkesboro, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Wilkes Medical Center after a brief illness. A private funeral service will be at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Carl Elledge officiating. Burial will be at Mountlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Brown was born March 16, 1928 in Wilkes County to B.B. (Bud) and Nora Porter Brown. He retired after 50 years as lead automated knitting machine mechanic at Buster Brown/ Peerless Hosiery. In addition to his parents and an infant grandson, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Austin Brown, Bea Humphrey, Sina Miles, Arnold Brown, Lessie Miller, and Margie Stallings. He is survived by his wife, Hallalene Faw Brown, of the home; and one son, Wayne Hobert Brown and wife, Barbara, of Mooresville. Honorary pallbearers will be: Al Miller, Glenn Stallings, Gary Stallings, Donald Faw, Bill Burchett, Randall Faw, Doug Andersen, and Steve Cockerham. Flowers will be accepted but the family requests no food. Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.
Most Popular
-
Bonefish Grill closed permanently at Thruway
-
'It's overwhelming': Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ COVID-19 panel hears details of possible reopening scenarios
-
Disturbance ends peacefully at Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services
-
Gov.'s Office condemns speedway owner's racist FB post in wake of Wallace noose incident
-
311 Speedway loses affiliation with Kernersville company, driver series
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately