December 20, 1935 - June 22, 2020 Minnie Ruth Brown, age 84, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Clemmons, NC to Lillian Wharton Brown and Samuel Brown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Kay Miller, brother Samuel S. Brown and sisters, Maggie Ferguson, Joanne Jones and Eva B. Watson. Minnie was very proud to have obtained her CNA license which allowed her to work many years as a private duty nurse assistant. She loved caring for people. She served dutifully as the Pastors Aide Board President, choir member and soloist, and served many years on the Nurses Board of St John CME Church where she has been a member for over 35 years. Minnie was known to be a fantastic cook. Minnie Brown is survived by sons, Olin Watson Jr., Dr. Kenneth Watson and her sisters: Argie Wortham, Carolyn (Fred) Valentine and brother-in-law William Watson along with 8 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing of Ms. Brown. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

