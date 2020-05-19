January 10, 1969 - May 15, 2020 Rolesville Mrs. Lisa Denise Carlyle Brown went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 51. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister to her family. Denise was born on January 10, 1969. She graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1987. Denise pursued her career in cosmetology for 20 years. She was an active member at Celebration Church in Raleigh, NC and served as a Sunday School Teacher and in the Home Group Ministry. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Patrick; two children, Aaron and Bri'Elle; her father and mother, Wayne and Phyllis Carlyle; sister, Deborah Fuller and husband, Lee; brother, David Carlyle and wife, Monica; nieces, Anna Fuller and Arden Carlyle; and nephew, Judah Carlyle. Due to the limitations in numbers for public gatherings, a private graveside service for Denise will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park with Pastor Lynton Turkington officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
