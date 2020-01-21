May 22, 1959 - January 18, 2020 Kenny was born in Forsyth County to Kenneth and Mary Looper Brown. Kenny retired from Taylor Brothers. A celebration of Kenny's life will be held Thur., Jan. 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Life Impact Church of God of Prophecy, 5090 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, 27107. The family requests memorials be made to American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

