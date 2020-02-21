November 23, 1931 - February 18, 2020 Mr. Kelly Eugene Brown, Sr., 88, of Ararat, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home. Mr. Brown was born in Forsyth County on November 23, 1931, to Floyd Eugene and Mamie Ellen Hudspeth Brown. He was employed with AT&T for more than 38 years. Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen and George Wahab; sons and daughters-in-law, Eugene Brown, Jr. and Jane, Kenneth and Pam Brown and Jimmy Brown; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Imogene Bowman Brown; and brothers Hubert Brown and Floyd Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. P.O. Box 1288 Mount Airy, NC 27030

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries