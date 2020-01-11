August 1, 1932 - January 10, 2020 Mr. Clyde R. Brown, Jr., age 87, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Atonement with Rev. Roger Hull officiating. Burial will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Mr. Brown was born August 1, 1932 in Rowan County to Clyde Roscoe Brown, Sr., and Mary Eliza Overman Brown. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Atonement. He graduated from Catawba College and later served on the Board of Trustees for Catawba College. He was a long-term member of the Elks Club, served on the Board of Social Services and Wilkes Cares. He also served as the chairman of the Wilkes County March of Dimes, vice president of the N.C. Lutheran men and served many years on the Atonement Lutheran Church's Church Council. Mr. Brown made his career at Lowe's Companies, where he retired. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law: Madge Russell and husband Gilbert, Mildred Brown and husband Leo and brother-in-law Milton Crowther. He is survived by his wife, Anna Hughes Brown of the home; three sons, David Lewis Brown and wife Janice of Efland, Martin Andrew Brown and wife Leisa of Gastonia and Douglas Warren Brown and wife Melony of Lewisville; seven grandchildren, Matthew Brown and wife Jessie, Genavee Brown, Kristine Brown, Lee Brown, Marinn McKelvey and husband David, Jessica Brown and Noah Brown and one sister, Louise Crowther. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wake Forest Care At-Home Hospice, 126 Executive Drive, Suite 110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant 270 Armory Road
