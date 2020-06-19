April 11, 1939 - June 15, 2020 Mr. Clark S. Brown, Jr., also known as "Squire" to many of his friends, was born on April 11, 1939 to the late Clark S. Brown, Sr. and Macie Elizabeth Brown. As a child, his family lived originally in the 14th Street neighborhood before moving to Historic Reynoldstown. He had fond memories of walking to school, playing with friends and having mock funeral processions with his brother, John Thomas with their wagons and bicycles. Graduating from Atkins High School in 1956, he had aspirations of joining the US Air Force. His mother, a proponent of education, refused to sign for her 17-year old to join and encouraged him to go to college. He enrolled in Lincoln University in Pennsylvania along with his best friend, Curtiss Todd. Clark Jr. later returned to North Carolina and attending NC Agriculture & Technical College before graduating from the Atlanta College of Mortuary Science in 1961. Following graduation, Clark Jr. joined his father as a licensed embalmer and funeral director of the family firm. He often spoke of the many times that he struggled with cases in the beginning. He gained advice from more seasoned colleagues, primarily Madison Epperson, whom he held in high regard. Not ever enjoying being the front person, Clark preferred to hone his craft and become a "decent" embalmer. He preferred the behind-the-scenes quiet of the embalming room and spent nearly 59 years perfecting his craft which has brought great comfort and closure to hundreds of families. Clark believed in hard work. In addition, to working in the family business, he traded embalming for other firms and spent over 20 years in packaging at Stroh Brewery, formerly Schlitz Brewery. He retired from Stroh Brewery in 1996. In 2001, Clark S. Brown, Sr. died and Clark, Jr. became the CEO of Clark S. Brown & Sons, Inc. His primary purpose was to continue to provide service to the families served for nearly 73 years in business, not to forget the dream of his father and secure the business for a third generation and beyond. Clark instilled the same values passed along by his father: service, hard work, dedication and treating people "fair and honest." He was extremely proud when his oldest grandchild became a fourth-generation licensed funeral director. On Monday, June 15, 2020, Clark passed away unexpectedly at his residence. He lived life on his terms and he seemed to leave life on his terms. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother, John Thomas Brown, Sr. He leaves to carry on his legacy, his daughter, Carla Brown Rumph and her husband, Nathaniel "Chip" Rumph, II; his son, Maurice Clark Brown; four grandchildren: Camille-Macie Brown Rumph, Nathaniel L. Rumph, III, Noah Samuel Brown Rumph and Camryn N. Brown; nieces: Joya E. Brown and Raquel Russell; nephew, John T. Brown, Jr., his lifelong friend, Curtiss P. Todd, special friend, Myra Benjamin; his beloved German shepherd, Gaven Brown; the Brown Funeral Home staff; other relatives and many friends. Public viewing will continue today, from 12:00 ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. At Mr. Brown's request, there will be no funeral. Private interment will be in the family plot at New Evergreen Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC
