May 31, 1939 - December 3, 2019 John Elmer Brown, 80, of King, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2019. He was born May 31, 1939 the son of Harvey J. and Pearlie Stevens Brown in Stokes County. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Karen Venable; fiancée, Carolyn Martin; "adopted" daughter, Brenda Campbell; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie (Carolyn) Brown; and his precious fur baby companions, Rowdy, Woody (Fat Cat) and Betty; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; a brother, Steve Brown; a sister, Shirley White; and a grandson, Joshua Venable. Mr. Brown had a love of adventure and travel. He was able to satisfy his sense of adventure while working for Greyhound as a bus-driver and then for H&R Tours for many years. Throughout his journeys around the country, he enjoyed meeting many travelers. When he wasn't on the road, he loved watching a good Western or taking walks with his buddy, Rowdy. Known as the "rock" of the family, he will be dearly missed and always loved. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church in Westfield. The Rev. Darryl Vestal and the Rev. Dean White will be officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
