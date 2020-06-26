December 4, 1954 - June 23, 2020 Jimmy Alan Brown, age 65, of Asheboro died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Mr. Brown was born December 4, 1954 in Siler City. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and a member of Journey Church. Jimmy was an avid builder and was retired from Sharp Interiors after 31 years of service. Jimmy was always busy with some type of project. He was constantly moving from one project to the next one. Jimmy was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved Jesus. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Brown, wife, Cindy Eastridge Brown and son, Blake Alan Brown. He is survived by his wife, Malisa Lerma Brown; sons, Ian Brown and wife Jessica of Staley, Roger Lee Brown of Asheboro; step-daughters, Kira Shackleford and husband J. R. of Alabama, Jessie Tessner and husband Darius of Asheboro; mother, Myrna Elizabeth (Cope) Brown Austin; grandchildren, Nina Brown, Zoey Brown and Austin Brown; brothers, Roger Brown of Ramseur, Lee Brown of Ramseur, and Terry Brown of Greensboro. Mr. Brown will lie in state on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1-5:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. A private funeral service will be held. Memorials may be made to Spoons Chapel Christian Church, 1838 Spoons Chapel Church Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205. Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Ave.

