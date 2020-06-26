December 4, 1954 - June 23, 2020 Jimmy Alan Brown, age 65, of Asheboro died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Mr. Brown was born December 4, 1954 in Siler City. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and a member of Journey Church. Jimmy was an avid builder and was retired from Sharp Interiors after 31 years of service. Jimmy was always busy with some type of project. He was constantly moving from one project to the next one. Jimmy was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved Jesus. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Brown, wife, Cindy Eastridge Brown and son, Blake Alan Brown. He is survived by his wife, Malisa Lerma Brown; sons, Ian Brown and wife Jessica of Staley, Roger Lee Brown of Asheboro; step-daughters, Kira Shackleford and husband J. R. of Alabama, Jessie Tessner and husband Darius of Asheboro; mother, Myrna Elizabeth (Cope) Brown Austin; grandchildren, Nina Brown, Zoey Brown and Austin Brown; brothers, Roger Brown of Ramseur, Lee Brown of Ramseur, and Terry Brown of Greensboro. Mr. Brown will lie in state on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1-5:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. A private funeral service will be held. Memorials may be made to Spoons Chapel Christian Church, 1838 Spoons Chapel Church Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205. Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Ave.
Service information
1:00PM-5:00PM
437 Sunset Avenue
Asheboro, NC 27203
Tags
Most Popular
-
Bonefish Grill closed permanently at Thruway
-
Winston-Salem may soon require masks, Mayor Allen Joines says
-
Governor hits pause on reopening state's economy for three weeks to July 17; mandates statewide wearing of masks
-
Protesters shut down University Parkway in Winston-Salem
-
Black parents are having 'the talk' with their sons and daughters to prepare them for interactions with law enforcement
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately