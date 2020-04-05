Brown, Harold B. October 25, 1944 - April 2, 2020 Harold Blaine Brown was born on October 25, 1944 in Teague, Texas. He was the fourth of seven children born to Nathaniel and Callie Brown. Harold accepted Christ early in life; and his final congregation was Carver Road Church of Christ, where he was a faithful member. Harold was educated in the Teague School District and graduated with honors as salutatorian from Booker T. Washington High School in 1962. While attending Booker T. Washington High School, he played football, ran track, and was the President of his Senior class. After graduating, he furthered his education by attending Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. He spent ten years in the National Security Agency in Washington D.C. While serving in the Army National Guard, one of his assignments was serving on the front line during the racial unrest there in Washington D.C. While living in Washington, D.C., he met and married Georgianna (Ann) Marie McManus. To this union one daughter was born, Teri Denise. Later, he began a career in the banking/financial industry. In 2010, he retired from Merrill Lynch. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Callie Brown; sister, Gloria Lorine Brown Dixon; and brothers Billy Lee Brown and Homer Ray Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory: A loving wife, Georgianna (Ann) of 52 years; daughter, Teri Price (Andre) of Jacksonville, NC; grandsons, Marquice of Winston Salem, NC and Andre, Jr. of Greensboro, NC; brothers, Nathaniel Brown, Jr. of Dallas, TX and George (Dorothy) of Kansas City, MO; sister, Carolyn Brown Milton (Percell, Jr.) of Barry, TX; ten nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Brown may be publicly viewed today from 1PM until 6PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Oncology Service Fund at Wake Forest Baptist Health. The address is Wake Forest Baptist Health Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, P.O. Box 571021, Winston Salem, NC 27157. Thanks and appreciation to the doctors and nurses in the hematology and oncology department at Wake Forest Baptist Health and all the staff at Trellis Supportive Care and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately