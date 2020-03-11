March 14, 1930 - March 9, 2020 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Dorman Earl Brown, 89, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. He was born March 14, 1930, in Davie County to the late Lonnie and Bertha Brown. Mr. Brown was a lifelong resident of Mocksville. He was owner and operator of Equipment Center and Brown Brothers Lumber Company with his brother, Doyle. He was an avid nursery man. Above all, he was a faithful servant of God. Dorman was an active member of Union Chapel UMC, a member of the Gideons, and was passionate about his jail ministry in Davie County. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancie, of 56 years. Survived by his daughters, Jane Whitlock (Barry), Alyssa Favre (Frank), all of Mocksville; a son, Eric Brown (Judy) of Dobson; a stepson, Roger Parrish of Mocksville; three grandchildren, Amanda Bullard (Mitchell), Ashley Grubb (Alex), all of Mocksville, and Avery Brown (Kayla) of Harmony; and six very special great-grandchildren, Whit, Luke, Baxx Grubb, Camryn and Harper Bullard, and Bellamy Brown. Mr. Brown was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Mocksville Masonic Lodge #134 A.F. & A.M. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, at Union Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chip Webb and Hospice Chaplain Patricia Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Lambert Graham Funeral Home. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to all the private sitters and staff members of Trellis Supportive Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Condolences: www.lambertgrahamfuneralhome.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
635 Wilkesboro Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
11:00AM
2030 US Hwy 601 N
Mocksville, NC 27028
Tags
Most Popular
-
How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list.
-
Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
N.C. identifies second case of new coronavirus. Patient in Chatham County was in Italy last month.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately