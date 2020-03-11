March 14, 1930 - March 9, 2020 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Dorman Earl Brown, 89, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. He was born March 14, 1930, in Davie County to the late Lonnie and Bertha Brown. Mr. Brown was a lifelong resident of Mocksville. He was owner and operator of Equipment Center and Brown Brothers Lumber Company with his brother, Doyle. He was an avid nursery man. Above all, he was a faithful servant of God. Dorman was an active member of Union Chapel UMC, a member of the Gideons, and was passionate about his jail ministry in Davie County. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancie, of 56 years. Survived by his daughters, Jane Whitlock (Barry), Alyssa Favre (Frank), all of Mocksville; a son, Eric Brown (Judy) of Dobson; a stepson, Roger Parrish of Mocksville; three grandchildren, Amanda Bullard (Mitchell), Ashley Grubb (Alex), all of Mocksville, and Avery Brown (Kayla) of Harmony; and six very special great-grandchildren, Whit, Luke, Baxx Grubb, Camryn and Harper Bullard, and Bellamy Brown. Mr. Brown was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Mocksville Masonic Lodge #134 A.F. & A.M. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, at Union Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chip Webb and Hospice Chaplain Patricia Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Lambert Graham Funeral Home. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to all the private sitters and staff members of Trellis Supportive Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Condolences: www.lambertgrahamfuneralhome.com.

