January 28, 1941 - March 22, 2020 Mrs. Dolly Sue Johnson Brown, 79, went to heaven on March 22, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Sue was born January 28, 1941 in Boonville to Zeb and Fannye Gillepsie Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister June Lakey, a brother Joe Johnson and a sister-in-law Linda Johnson. Sue is survived by her husband Nolan G. Brown, daughter Susie Tickle and husband, David and grandson Dean Tickle who was his Mawmaw's best friend for the last 21 years. She is also survived by a brother A.E. Johnson, brother-in-law Ed Lakey, sister-in-law Scarlett Jean Brown, sister-in-law Wanda Brandon (Lloyd), brother-in-law Bryce Brown and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for 7 years of wonderful care. Sue loved you just as much as you loved her. Family was everything to Sue including her church family at Boonville Baptist Church and work family. She spent her life doing for others and we are all better people for having had her in our lives. During this time, think of her and help someone. Nothing would make her happier. Due to governmental temporary restrictions, a private graveside service will be held officiated by Reverend John Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Boonville Baptist Church Family Life Center Building Fund at 201 Baptist Church Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Brown Family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 Us Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Most Popular
-
NC gyms, salons, barbershops and theaters ordered closed. Schools closed until May 15, governor says
-
Watch: Map shows how coronavirus is spreading in N.C.
-
Winston-Salem based Hanesbrands to produce masks during COVID-19 shortage
-
Burr gave stark COVID-19 warning to private group weeks ago. Senator also sold stocks in hospitality industry, according to report
-
Latest Forsyth County COVID-19 case not linked to travel or close contact, health officials say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately