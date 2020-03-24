January 28, 1941 - March 22, 2020 Mrs. Dolly Sue Johnson Brown, 79, went to heaven on March 22, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Sue was born January 28, 1941 in Boonville to Zeb and Fannye Gillepsie Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister June Lakey, a brother Joe Johnson and a sister-in-law Linda Johnson. Sue is survived by her husband Nolan G. Brown, daughter Susie Tickle and husband, David and grandson Dean Tickle who was his Mawmaw's best friend for the last 21 years. She is also survived by a brother A.E. Johnson, brother-in-law Ed Lakey, sister-in-law Scarlett Jean Brown, sister-in-law Wanda Brandon (Lloyd), brother-in-law Bryce Brown and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for 7 years of wonderful care. Sue loved you just as much as you loved her. Family was everything to Sue including her church family at Boonville Baptist Church and work family. She spent her life doing for others and we are all better people for having had her in our lives. During this time, think of her and help someone. Nothing would make her happier. Due to governmental temporary restrictions, a private graveside service will be held officiated by Reverend John Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Boonville Baptist Church Family Life Center Building Fund at 201 Baptist Church Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Brown Family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 Us Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

To plant a tree in memory of Dolly Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries