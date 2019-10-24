November 19, 1951 - October 20, 2019 BROWN WALNUT COVE David Daniel Brown, 67, went home to be with his Lord Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. David was born on November 19, 1951 in Forsyth County to the late Paul Daniel and Betty Louise Baynes Brown. He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church and was retired from U.S. Airways. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. David was greatly loved by his children. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandad, Henry Baynes, and his nephew, Andy Brown. David is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Linda Faye Dyson Brown; 3 children, Lynn Rickmon (Brad), Matthew Bolen, and Cory Bolen (Tammy); 4 grandchildren, Steven Michael Rickmon, Skye Bolen, Kimberly Brown, and Kelly Bolen; 5 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Michael, Bentley Lee, Kamden, and Lauren Jade; 2 brothers, Alex Brown (Sara) and Tim Brown (Jeannie); and a niece, Amy Woodard. A 12 - 2 pm celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Wayside Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Johnson officiating. Memorials may be made to Wayside Baptist Church: 120 Circle Dr., Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Brown family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately